BOSAGORA Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $15.10 million and $382,291.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

