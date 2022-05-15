Bounce Token (AUCTION) Price Hits $25.78 on Major Exchanges

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $53.72 million and $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00037631 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

