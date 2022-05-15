Bradley Collier Bourne Buys 5,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,902,725.44.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,463.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00.

Shares of FTG opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.55. Firan Technology Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.59 million and a PE ratio of -756.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

