BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 31,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

