Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 1,228 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

