Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.93. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.