Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 1,729 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

