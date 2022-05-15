Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 658 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.17. 526,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $283.52 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.