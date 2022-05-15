Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 84,963 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,983,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 480,229 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,201,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

CP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

