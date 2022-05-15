Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,685 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 5,685,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,231. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

