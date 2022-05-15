Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.73. 299,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

