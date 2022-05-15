Brasada Capital Management LP Has $6.93 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

