Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
HGV traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,224. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
