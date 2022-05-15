Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.57. 39,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

