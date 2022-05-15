Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,884 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of DRE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,873. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.