Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,522 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,511. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,970. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

