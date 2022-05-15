Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 998,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Wolverine World Wide Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.