Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,237. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

