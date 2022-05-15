Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 636,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,096. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

