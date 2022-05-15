Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,511,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

