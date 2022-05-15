Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,505. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 1,402,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

