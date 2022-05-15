Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

