Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 on Friday. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

