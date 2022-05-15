Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.67. 2,567,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,136. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

