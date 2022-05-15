Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to post $76.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $37.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $297.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.93 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.91 million, with estimates ranging from $272.10 million to $353.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 488,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

