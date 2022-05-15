Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

BCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BCO opened at $56.30 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

