Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 974.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 974.38 ($12.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 853.50 ($10.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 815.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 868.82. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

