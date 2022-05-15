Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Down 39.8% in April

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,038,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 750,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

