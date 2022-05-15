Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

