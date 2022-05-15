Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DOCU opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.