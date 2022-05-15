Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NUVA traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 419,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

