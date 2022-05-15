Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.34 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to report $502.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $511.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $439.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

