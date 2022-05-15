Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

