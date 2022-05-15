Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to report sales of $296.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $403.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $393.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 258,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.