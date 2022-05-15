Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,588.33

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($19.58).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.25) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.99) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.72. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 997 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,033.86). Insiders bought a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,842 over the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

