Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price at $26.20

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $170,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVET opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.