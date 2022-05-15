Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $305.55

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Snowflake stock traded up $17.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. 8,540,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average of $275.58. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

