Brokerages Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target at $3,496.25

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.32) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.