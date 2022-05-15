Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $73.83

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 970,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,832. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

