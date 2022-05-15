Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $73.83

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 970,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,832. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
