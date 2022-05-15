Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.
Shares of BAM stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47.
In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
