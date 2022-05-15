Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

