Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,056.49

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,056.49 ($13.03) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($11.96). Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 984 ($12.13), with a volume of 14,986 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.22. The stock has a market cap of £424.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp purchased 71 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($900.74).

About Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.