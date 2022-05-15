BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

