BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $841,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $588.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.70 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

