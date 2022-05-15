BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 70,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

