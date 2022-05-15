BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $423,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.17 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

