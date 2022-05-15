BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 970,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after buying an additional 82,274 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

