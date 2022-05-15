BTIG Research Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $16.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

