Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Bunge has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE BG opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $7,536,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

