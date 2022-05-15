BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics that offer technology platform and products.

