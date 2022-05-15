Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cadre updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $23.91 on Friday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

